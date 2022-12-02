SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Golden Eagles of Springfield’s Central High School are heading to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro Saturday to play in the Division One State Championships against St. John’s Prep in Danvers. This tight-knit group of players have been playing football together for years and many seniors on the team are looking forward to a memorable match up.

“I’m not really nervous because we’ve been through it multiple times you know I am just really excited to play one last time with my brothers, you know put on a show for the crowd,” said Bryce Gentry-Warrick Defensive Line.

“We’ve been preparing for this since this summer, really. Day one we knew what we were up against, we knew we wanted to be state champs. That’s our end goal and that’s what we are here to do tomorrow,” said Josiah Griffin, Defensive End.

The head coach said he hopes the experience of being on a successful team, will help this group of players later on in life. “What I want if is for them to take the lessons that they’ve learned on how to be great in football and apply them to life,” said William Watson Head Coach Springfield Central Football.

The Golden Eagles are coming into this game as reigning Division One State Champions after they took the title from central catholic last year. The community rallying behind the home team.

“I am so proud. I will be on the sidelines with Superintendent Warwick and a few others and our Central Golden Eagles continue to excel not only on the field but off the field,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

“Now everyone in the state knows about Central High School we are one for our 4-b. So proud of our kids, but they’re winners on and off the field. They are winners in the classroom,” said Springfield Superintendent Daniel Warwick.

Kickoff is Saturday at 12:30.