Governor Baker drops puck, Thunderbirds defeat Islanders 4-1

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker had the honor of dropping the puck at the Thunderbirds game.

The Thunderbirds, holding first place in the Atlantic division, were taking on the Bridgeport Islanders. This was the final stop for the Governor in Springfield Wednesday night, after attending the opening ceremony for Bright Nights in Forest Park earlier in the day. He said because Massachusetts residents got vaccinated, events like this game are able to happen.

“The hockey team is playing in front of fans, the Bright Nights is open and there are so many other spaces and places where people are able to gather and gather safely,” said Governor Baker.

According to the most recent vaccine report put out by the state’s Department of Public Health, 80 percent of the state’s population has received at least one shot of the vaccine compared to less than 70 percent of the United States.

The Thunderbirds defeated the Islanders Wednesday night 4-1, making it a three game sweep. Their next game is Friday night at 7:00 p.m. in Hartford against the Wolf Pack.