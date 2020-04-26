Granite State Pro Stock Series at Star Speedway postponed

WALPOLE, NH (WWLP)- The Granite State Pro Stock Series announced on Sunday their second event of the 2020 season that was going to be held at Star Speedway on Saturday, May 9 will be rescheduled due to COVID-19. The series was going to kickoff their 2020 season last night at Claremont Motorsports Park.
“We would really like to be able to hold both races scheduled at Star”, Stated Parks in a news release “As we hear what the Governor of NH has to say over the next few weeks, we will look at both schedules and see what can be made to work”.
“We have been listening to the governors and health officials of all the New England states as we look to see what can be saved of the 2020 schedule,” stated Parks. “We definitely don’t want to risk the health of any of our loyal fans and competitors”
There is not a makeup date that has been announced. Series President Mike Parks and Star Speedway Owner Bobby Webber are in discussions about a makeup date.