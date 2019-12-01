Granite State Pro Stock Series heading to Beech Ridge Motor Speedway

WALPOLE, NH (WWLP) – Granite State Pro Stock Series officials announced on Friday they will be holding a race at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway in Scarborough, ME on Friday night, July 24. The series will race 100 laps.
Beech Ridge Motor Speedway top division is the Pro Series. The Pro Series cars at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway will be able to race with the Granite State Pro Stock Series.
“Andy and I have discussed an event multiple times over the last few years”, stated series President Mike Parks in a news release. “As our rules packages have gotten more similar we felt that this was the right time to collaborate.” Parks then added, “we have been trying to get the series back to the state of Maine and with the support of Beech Ridge we have achieved that goal.”
“The GSPSS is a good fit for our teams,” stated Beech Ridge Motor Speedway track owner Andy Cusack after finalizing the deal with Parks. “Our pro series rules package works with the series and we look forward to watching our regulars and the series regulars race together.” Cusack went on to say, “Beech Ridge teams have always done well with their home track advantage which should make for some great racing.”
Joey Doiron out of Berwick, ME is the 2019 Granite State Pro Stock Series champion. He has a won two races at Beech Ridge.
“This event will be really good for the series and it will be good exposure in the state of ME,” said the two time PASS winner at the facility. “I don’t believe the fans from ME are aware of the great strides the series has made in the last two years and how far it has come. It will be good for them to see what Granite State has to offer.”
The Granite State Pro Stock Series schedule is set to come out in December.