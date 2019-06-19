Greenleaf Community Center unveils renovated basketball court

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A celebration was held in Springfield Tuesday night for the improvements made to the Greenleaf Community Center.

The center unveiled its new and improved basketball court Tuesday evening.

The city of Springfield and Florence Bank each donated $15,000 to paint and repave the courts for neighborhood kids.

After Florence Bank opened a new branch in the area, they wanted to give back to the community. Senior VP Director of marketing at Florence Bank, Monica Curhan, told 22News, “Every time we open a new branch, we want to do something in the community to show what kind of neighbor we would be, and so we chose to use our relationship with the Hall of Fame to makeover the court.”

Residents celebrated with a free-throw challenge to benefit local non-profits, and were also treated to a comedic performance by the “Court Jesters” basketball troupe.