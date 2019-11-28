H.S. football game: Agawam vs. West Springfield

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam hosted West Springfield High School for what turned out to be a Thanksgiving Day blow-out/shut-out.

Despite playing on their home turf, the Agawam Brownies couldn’t put up any numbers, losing to the Terriers 48-0.

The Agawam/West Springfield rivalry dates back generations, bringing former classmates together for this annual Thanksgiving Day tradition.

“Well, it’s just a fun time every year, it’s tradition, it’s a good rivalry, great fans decent weather,” said Ed Corridan.

The marching bands and cheerleaders kept the morale high despite the big blowout. Hundreds of fans came out to cheer their respective teams, despite the windy weather.

The two teams will be back again next Thanksgiving, where Agawam is hoping to get some payback.