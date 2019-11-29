H.S. football game: Franklin Tech vs. Smith Vocational

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A brand new rivalry is growing between two schools in Northampton.

The Smith Vocational Vikings hosted the Franklin County Tech Eagles again this year. The two teams faced off this morning in their second annual Thanksgiving football game.

22News spoke with a player who has been looking forward to the rematch.

“We’ve been praying for the game since the beginning of the season it is a big game so we’re are hoping will we win,” said Jarod Rousseau of Huntington.

Franklin Tech defeated Smith Vocational this Thanksgiving game: 30-0.