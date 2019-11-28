H.S. football game: Longmeadow vs. East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Thanksgiving traditions also involve high school football.

The East Longmeadow Spartans hosted the Longmeadow Lancers for their annual Thanksgiving day game. The two schools have had a longstanding rivalry that has carried on for generations.

Despite the wind and cooler temperatures, the stands at East Longmeadow High School were packed with people ready to cheer on their teams, their favorite players, and their “favorites.”

“We’re out supporting the Spartans and the high school band, my daughter plays the clarinet and we are so excited to be here but it’s so cold,” said Danielle Bedford of East Longmeadow.

The score was close for most of the game, and it looked like the Spartans were going to take home the victory, but the Longmeadow Lancers ended up taking the lead, beating the Spartans 14 to 6.

The Thanksgiving tradition lives on, and next year the Lancers will be playing on their home turf.