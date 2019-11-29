H.S. football: Mahar Regional Senators vs Athol Red Raiders

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Athol played Mahar Regional High School in Orange on Thursday for a Thanksgiving game.

The match-up between the two schools is considered one of the region’s oldest rivalries.

Fans told 22News they were grateful the temperature was warmer than last year. One football mom was cheering on her son, but also raising money for a good cause.

“We raise money for the seniors of the cheerleaders and the football players, we give them scholarships,” Stephanie Oaks explained. “Every senior that has played football or has cheered can apply for a scholarship.”

There was originally a worry that Athol would not have enough players due to only having 10 players in the beginning of the season.

Final score of the game: Mahar Regional Senators (43) vs Red Raiders (6).