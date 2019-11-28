H.S. football: Minnechaug Regional Falcons vs Westfield Bombers

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A festive display on the field Thursday in Wilbraham as Minnechaug and Westfield faced off in a Thanksgiving day game.

Some wicked wind didn’t stop crowds from coming to support their teams Thursday. It was pretty packed on both sides as the Westfield Bombers in red and Minnechaug Falcons in green faced off.

Lots of alumni also showed up to support their brothers on the field.

Christopher Ward told 22News, “Graduating from Westfield, it’s just your family. You just want to come back, see how your teams doing. The team has definitely changed a lot but they’re still moving in the right direction.”

“It’s such a tradition actually to have a Thanksgiving game,” added Meghan Rosso. “To have the rivalry going and Westfield the families and the team, it’s just wonderful.”

At the end of it all, Westfield fell short by 21 points and Minnechaug won on their home turf.

Final score of the game: Minnechaug (28) vs Westfield (7).