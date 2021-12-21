Hall of Fame eligible candidates announced for Class of 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Nominees for the Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 have been announced.

Read the full list of nominees at the Basketball of Fame website.

Included in this year’s list of first time nominees are Manu Ginobili, Tom Chambers and Lindsey Whalen. Candidates who have previously been on the ballot, Marcus Camby, Chauncey Billups and Swin Cash are also on the list of this year’s nominees.

The final list of inductees will be announced in April 2022 during the NCAA Final Four in New Orleans. The Enshrinement ceremony is scheduled for September 9-10, 2022 in Springfield.