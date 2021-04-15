Hall of Fame 2020 Enshrinement presenters announced

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The list of presenters has been announced for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Enshrinement Ceremony. This year’s ceremony will be held Saturday, May 15 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Below is a list of this year’s inductees and presenters:

Patrick Baumann, FIBA executive, presented by Russ Granik (’13), Vlade Divac (’19)

Kobe Bryant, 18-time NBA All-Star and five-time NBA champion, presented by Michael Jordan (’09)



Tamika Catchings, 10-time WNBA All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medalist, presented by Alonzo Mourning (’14), Dawn Staley (’13)

Tim Duncan, 15-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA Finals MVP, presented by David Robinson (’09)

Kevin Garnett, 15-time NBA All-Star and nine-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection, presented by Isiah Thomas (’00)

Kim Mulkey, three-time NCAA National Championship Coach of Baylor, presented by Michael Jordan (’09)

Barbara Stevens, five-time Division II National Coach of the Year, presented by Geno Auriemma (’06), Muffet McGraw (’17)

Eddie Sutton, four-time collegiate National Coach of the Year, presented by John Calipari (’15), Bill Self (’17), Sidney Moncrief (’19)

Rudy Tomjanovich, two-time NBA Champion coach, presented by Calvin Murphy (’93), Hakeem Olajuwon (’08)