Harlem Globetrotters making a stop at the Mullins Center

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Harlem Globetrotters will be hitting the hardwood at the Mullins Center to show off their special brand of basketball on Friday, December 31.

The stop is part of their Spread Game tour, a live sports entertainment experience of basketball wizardry, amazing athletic skills, hilarious characters and opportunities to get closer to the players.

Fan experiences include:

Magic Pass Preshow Event : Allows fans to join the players on court before the game to shoot some hoops, get autographs and snap pics.

: Allows fans to join the players on court before the game to shoot some hoops, get autographs and snap pics. The Celebrity Court Pass : Gives fans exclusive access to the court, where they can see the players warm up their world record-breaking shots and skills.

: Gives fans exclusive access to the court, where they can see the players warm up their world record-breaking shots and skills. One-on-One Meet and Greet: Grants a limited number of fans the opportunity to spend time with the players before the game.

For nearly 95 years the Globetrotters have entertained millions of people around the world. Over the years the players have been innovators of the game who popularized the jump shot, slam dunk, and the half-court hook shot.