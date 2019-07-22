Harvick scores Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win at NHMS

LOUDON, NH (WWLP)- Kevin Harvick went on to win his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series of 2019 in Sunday afternoon’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. It was a wild finish between Harvick and Denny Hamlin. Harvick talked about his win.

“Well, we’ve run well enough a few times this year to win, and we’ve just made mistakes, and to finally battle and get over that hump is a great day for everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing, everybody on the 4 car.” Said Harvick



” I was really questionable about how that was going to go, and the thing took right off. The only thing that was not good for us was we got the traffic and my car started pushing. I knew he was going to take a shot. I would have taken a shot. I just stood on the brakes and tried to keep it straight. I just didn’t want to get him back on the inside and let him have another shot. I at least wanted to be in control of who was going to have contact in 3 and 4.”

“It was a heck of a finish, closer than we wanted, but like you said, it was our only chance. I would have never done it, but that’s why he’s on the box and not me.”

Denny Hamlin finished the race in second.



“Well, I kind of shoved him up a little higher and tried to get him out of the groove. Yeah, I wanted to just tap him there, but I didn’t want to completely screw him. I at least wanted to give him a fair shot there and then down the backstretch, I kind of let off and I’m like ‘alright, well I’m just going to pass him on the outside and kind of do this thing the right way.’ Once I had that big run, he just turned right. I would do the same thing. It was a fun race. Congratulations to him and his team. They made a great call there at the end. It was fun. We had a fast FedEx Express Camry today. Really happy about our performance and how we’ve been for the last two months. Chris (Gabehart, crew chief) has done a great job with this backup car. This is nowhere near the car that I wrecked on Friday.” Said Hamlin

Erik Jones finished third in the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301.



” It was kind of a sloppy day in my opinion, but it was a good day. We got good stage points in the first stage and finished well at the end. The STANLEY Camry was good. All day I felt like we were close, we just needed to get up front and never quite did it. Never quite got the lead, but we were there. Again, up in the top five, you can’t complain and especially with the points we gained today. It’s good. We can definitely get more aggressive with that gap. We’re getting close there to having almost a race on them. If we can have a couple more good weeks, we’ll be there. Pocono is a good one. We’ll keep doing it, but today was definitely a testament to our speed and this team. We keep fighting through it. We never gave up. We did what we needed to do and fixed the damage when we needed to and got a good finish out of it.”



Four New Englanders were in Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Joey Logano finished in ninth. Ryan Preece finished in 21st. Andy Seuss who made his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut finished in 28th and Austin Theriault who also made his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut on Sunday finished in 35th.



The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is off the Tricky Triangle Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, PA next weekend.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will return to New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

