Virginia forward Sam Hauser (10) drives past Miami guard Elijah Olaniyi (4) during an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, March 1, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. (Andrew Shurtleff/The Daily Progress via AP, Pool)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Sam Hauser scored 18 points and No. 21 Virginia ended a three-game skid Monday by handing Miami its sixth loss in a row, 62-51.

Trey Murphy III added 12 points for the 16-6 Cavaliers, who took command with a 14-2 run to end the first half.

Miami closed within six points several times after halftime, but each time Virginia kept the Hurricanes from getting closer.

Kameron McGusty scored 14 points and Elijah Olaniyi had 12 for the Hurricanes.