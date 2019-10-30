HCC women’s soccer team wins eighth consecutive championship

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – The Holyoke Community College women’s soccer team won their eighth consecutive New England Championship on Monday afternoon.

HCC women’s soccer defeated Bristol Community College in a penalty kick shootout after 110 minutes of scoreless play.

According to Chris Yurko, HCC Media Relations Manager, Holyoke controlled possession of the ball for most of the game and outshot their opponent while keeping Bristol’s offense from scoring.

The penalty kicks went six rounds with Holyoke coming out on top 5-4. The championship is the team’s eighth in a row and 12th in the past 14 years.

Hannah Garon of Monson saved two of the six penalty kicks and also scored HCC’s go-ahead goal.

Holyoke’s Head Coach Rob Galazka, a Chicopee native, is in his 16th season with the team and is a former all New England goalkeeper for the HCC class of 1998.

(Photo: Holyoke Community College)

The New England champions are now 10-5-3 overall, 10-1-1 regionally, and 10-3-2 in NJCAA Division III. The Cougars will now travel to Uniondale, N.Y., on Saturday to play against Nassau Community College in a district championship game kicking off at 5:15 p.m.

The winner will advance to the Elite Eight of the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III National Championship tournament.