Highlights from Red Sox and Astros game, preview of game 6

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale reacts after giving up a two run double to Houston Astros’ Yordan Alvarez during the sixth inning in Game 5 of baseball’s American League Championship Series Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Red Sox now find themselves in a win or go home situation. Down 3 games to 2 to the Houston Astros with the American League Championship Series heading back to Houston for Game 6 Friday night.

The Red Sox have faced adversity all season long and they’ll have to do it once again down in Houston if they want to advance to the World Series for the first time since 2018.

Wednesday night Red Sox Lefty Chris Sale looked very good. He gave up a solo home run in the second but settled in from there. He gave up just three hits with seven strikeouts and lasted into the sixth inning.

Houston’s Framber Valdez was even better, becoming the first pitcher in the 2021 postseason to finish eight innings, giving up just three hits.

But It all unraveled for the Red Sox in the sixth, Sale gave up a two-run double before heading to the showers and the Astros scored five runs in the inning, powering their 9-1 win. Their offense is just as explosive as the Red Sox.

This series turned completely upside down when Jose Altuve hit that game tying home run in the 8th inning of game 4. Since then the Astros have outscored the Red Sox 16 to 1. The Astros now lead the best of 7 three games to two.

Game 6 is Friday night back in Houston with Nathan Eovaldi to try to save their season on just two days’ rest.

It’s not going to be easy but the Red Sox, to their credit, have been resilient all year long.