SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) Hockey fans are ready for the Hockey Fights Cancer Night Saturday in Springfield as the Thunderbirds take on the Charlotte Checkers and add a good cause into the mix. A new line of merchandise called Bitsy’s Army created by a Thunderbirds player supports brain cancer research and benefits the Brain Tumor Foundation of Canada. Chris Kelly, President and COO of MGM Springfield and presenting partner of the Thunderbirds 2022-2023 season, will be present Saturday night for the ceremonial puck drop in support of Hockey Fights Cancer and Bitsy’s Army.

Created by Will and Sam Bitten who’s cousin Martin Piché died of brain cancer January 2021 at the young age of 31, the Bitsy’s Army line gives the the Bitten brothers a reason to get up in the morning. Piché was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer at the age of 25. At that time, he was given three to four years to live. The story about Piché’s battle with cancer can be found on the Thunderbird’s Website. Piché died at the age of 31, but not before leaving a legacy and an impact on Will.

Saturday’s game will give hockey fans a chance to sign a placard indicating who they fight for. During the game charitiable components like the bankESB 50-50 contest, jersey raffles, and chuck-a-puck will benefit local cancer charities and the Brain Tumor Foundation of Canada in memory of Piché.