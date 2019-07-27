“Hockeyday” celebrates Springfield’s hockey history

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of people came out to celebrate Springfield’s hockey tradition, including 27 former Springfield Indian and Springfield Kings players.

The annual “Hockeyday” event put together by the Springfield Hockey Hertiage Society was held at the Big E fairgrounds Saturday, bringing back players as far back as the 1960s.

The gathering welcomes hockey fans to meet some of their favorite players, have their photo taken, and a signed autograph. Plus, you can even purchase outdated merchandise recreated to rep your former teams.

“There’s such a great tradition of hockey here in Springfield and to encompass all the teams over the years and the players, it’s just fantastic,” said Dan McCarthy, a former player of the 1981-1982 Springfield Indians team.

Co-Vice President of Springfield Hockey Heritage Society, Dr. Timothy Rusiecki told 22News, “We just hope that people take away the good memories of the players and we hope to keep adding a lot of the newer players that played for the either the Indians, the Falcons, and now the Thunderbirds.”

Rusiecki said “Hockeyday” commemorates Springfield’s rich hockey history, which dates back to 20s and 30s.

The annual celebration began nine years ago with just over 50 people and Saturday’s “Hockeyday” had more than 300 people in attendance with hopes to keep growing for years to come.