SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Renowned NBA referee Hugh Evans has died at the age of 78.

Evans had been selected to be inducted as part of the Basketball Hall of Fame’s class of 2022 in September.

“The Basketball Hall of Fame family mourns the loss and celebrates the life of Hugh Evans,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “Hugh was a trailblazer; in 1972, he became the first NBA Official from an HBCU, coming from North Carolina A&T University. He was also known for holding himself and other Officials to the highest standard. The game is in a better place for having had him involved as an Official and later as a Supervisor of Officials for 30 years.”

In his career he had served as an NBA Official for 28 consecutive years (1973-2001), officiating over 1,900 regular season games, 170 playoff games, 35 NBA Finals games and four NBA All-Star Games.

In 1972, Evans became the first NBA Official from an HBCU. After leaving refereeing, Evans worked as the NBA Assistant Supervisor of Officials (2001-03). He received the Each One Teach One Community Service Award and was enshrined in the New York City Basketball Hall of Fame as well as the North Carolina A&T Hall of Fame.