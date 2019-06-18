Home Sweet Home: Preece takes down Twisted Tea 80 at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn (WWLP) Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series star Ryan Preece took down the win in the 2nd annual Twisted Tea 80 Open Modified event this past Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway.

He made the pass for the lead on Matt Galko with nine laps to go. Preece was one of the last cars to come and take tires as he started to work his way through the field. Preece talked about the win to 22News.

“We just had a good car. I feel confident in what I have and last week put a lot of effort into the Whelen Modified Tour and building that car for Eddie (Partridge). We didn’t run the way I wanted to run. It was upsetting. I put a lot of effort into tonight and I was happy to come away with a win,” said Preece.

The local racing community has been very supportive towards Preece in his move to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The crowd was cheering for Preece on Friday night.

“It’s fun. It’s even more fun when you show up and your not the guy that expected to show up. We showed up and we showed out and we had a lot of fun,” said Preece

Eric Goodale finished the race in second. He talked about his race to 22News.

“It’s always disappointing to finish second but we had a good car. We endured a penalty that I didn’t necessarily agree with. Had to start in the rear there over halfway through the race. We passed a lot of race cars tonight. I think without that penalty. We may have had something for Ryan (Preece). I just used up the car passing everybody coming back through the last 35 laps. Pretty proud of my guys. They did a great job on pit road. We didn’t have our full team here today. I had Andy on the spotters stand for me and my dad going over the wall. It was a good night all around. Just always disappointing to come up one short, ” said Goodale.

Matt Galko finished the race in third. He talked about his race to 22News

“We had a really good car. Took the lead early and set our own pace a little bit and settled into the top 3. We had a good pit strategy, good pit stop. We came from mid-pack and took the lead late from (Tommy) Barrett and were holding our lead pretty good. We had a really good solid car. Can’t thank Stash Butova enough.” Said Galko

Bryan Narducci raced for Tommy Baldwin Racing on Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway. He finished fourth in the race. He talked to 22News about his race.

“I am real happy. We had a couple of closes calls. Thought a couple of times we were going to end up in the infield on a wrecker. Luckily we brought home in one piece and really happy with a top-five finish and proud that I can get this finish for these guys,” said Narducci

Narducci said it meant the world to him to get a chance to race an iconic number in the modifieds on Friday night with the 7NY.

Dylan Kopec out of Palmer finished in 14th and Jeff Gallup out of Agawam finished in 18th. The final Open Modified 80 event of the season will take place on Friday night, July 12 with the Bud Light 80.