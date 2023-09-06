SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Early in the Major League Baseball season last April, Daleville native and former Lord Botetourt pitcher Zack Kelly suffered a serious arm injury for the Boston Red Sox that put him on the sidelines for several months. After surgery and rehab, Kelly is working his way back to Beantown but first he’s making a few rehab starts with the Salem Red Sox.

Tuesday night at Carilion Clinic Field, he got a chance to throw in the top of the first inning against the Carolina Mudcats. Last Friday, he pitched for the High-A Greenville team. Now he’s excited to spend some time with family and friends cheering him on.

“You know it is awesome. It is fun to be here and I am familiar with the area obviously. Being able to pitch here. I pitched here a few times here in some travel ball in high school. To be able to come back here for so many years it was a really cool experience,” said Kelly.

Kelly only pitched a third of an inning. He is set to pitch on Friday and Sunday in relief.