Hoophall Classic brings top-ranked high school players to Springfield

by: Duncan Maclean

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday night wasn’t your last chance to catch Lebron James Jr. and Sierra Canyon at Baker Arena in Springfield.

Springfield College’s gym was packed Saturday night, as basketball fans flocked from around the region to catch a glimpse of America’s most exciting high school team.

Sierra Canyon is one of multiple top-10 ranked teams in the country playing in this year’s ‘Hoophall Classic Tournament.’

With Lebron James Sr.’s Lakers playing in Boston Monday, fans are excited about the possibility of ‘The King’ visiting the birthplace of basketball.

Springfield College student Jeremy Therrien told 22News, “If i ever saw him, I thought it would be at a Celtics game. Being able to see him up close and personal while working, and to be at an event he and his son came to would be amazing.”

Sierra Canyon is scheduled to take the court Monday at 1:00pm vs. Paul VI High School out of Virginia.

