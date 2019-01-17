Hoophall Classic returns Thursday to Springfield College

The 2019 Spalding Hoophall Classic will get underway Thursday at Springfield College, the birthplace of basketball. The nation’s top-ranked high school teams will play 29 games in five days, starting with local high school teams Thursday and Friday.
Here is Thursday’s Schedule:
- 4:00 P.M. – SABIS International Charter School vs. Chicopee High School
- 5:30 P.M. – Chicopee Comprehensive High School vs. Wachusett High School
- 7:00 P.M. – Putnam Vocational Technical Academy vs. St. John’s Prep
- 9:00 P.M. – Springfield Central High School vs. High School of Science and Technology