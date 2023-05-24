INDIANAPOLIS – One of the Indy 500’s unique traditions is for the winner to drink milk after taking the checkered flag.

With 33 drivers taking part, organizers need to know their milk preferences so they can be prepared no matter who wins.

The Indiana Dairy Association conducted its annual milk preference poll to ask drivers which type of milk they’d prefer. Drivers can choose from three milk options: whole milk, 2% milk or skim milk (there is a fourth option for “no preference”).

Marcus Ericsson celebrated last year with whole milk (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

According to this year’s results, 28 drivers want whole milk, three want 2% and two went for skim. The list included driver Stefan Wilson, who will not be able to participate in this year’s race after being injured in a crash during Monday’s practice.

No milk preference was available for Graham Rahal, the driver who will replace him. Last year, however, Rahal chose whole milk “since chocolate isn’t an option and tradition matters.”

Last year, drivers Ed Carpenter and Felix Rosenqvist said they’d prefer buttermilk. While not offered as an option, it’s the original drink of Indy 500 champions. According to racing lore, Louis Meyer enjoyed a glass of buttermilk after winning the 1936 race because his mother had told him it was the best thing to drink on a hot day.

A dairy industry executive saw this as an opportunity, and drinking milk in Victory Lane became an Indianapolis 500 tradition.

Louis Meyer is a three-time winner who started the tradition of drinking milk in the Victory Circle. (AP Photo/File)

Below is a list of the milk preference for each driver in this year’s race.

Whole Milk (28 drivers)

Marco Andretti

Agostin Canapino

Ed Carpenter

Conor Daly

Devlin DeFrancesco

Scott Dixon

R.C. Enerson

Marcus Ericsson

Santino Ferrucci

Jack Harvey

Colton Herta

Ryan Hunter-Reay

Callum Illott

Tony Kanaan

Kyle Kirkwood

Christian Lundgaard

David Malukas

Scott McLaughlin

Josef Newgarden

Pato O’Ward

Simon Pagenaud

Alex Palou

Will Power

Sting Ray Robb

Felix Rosenqvist

Alexander Rossi

Rinus VeeKay

Stefan Wilson*

2% milk (3 drivers)

Helio Castroneves

Benjamin Pedersen

Takuma Sato

Skim milk (2 drivers)

Romain Grosjean

Katherine Legge

*unable to race in 2023 Indianapolis 500