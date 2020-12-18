Interview: Baseball HOF’s Role as MLB Incorporates Negro Leagues into MLB History

Skip to content
WWLP
Chicopee
25°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Watch Live: WWLP Newscast
Watch Live: Event Streams
Watch Live: Mass Appeal
Newscasts on CW Springfield
Video Center
Live Traffic Map
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts
Local News
Investigative
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Your Local Election Headquarters
World
Digital First
Photo Galleries
InFocus
Entertainment
Health
Video Game News
Top Stories
Red Cross urges blood donations during month of December
Video
Top Stories
Additional free parking in Greenfield for holiday shoppers
Video
Watch: Rep. Joe Cunningham cracks a beer on house floor during farewell speech
Video
With strict ‘draconian’ rules taking effect soon, border lawyer scrambles to file asylum claims
Video
Woman charged in connection to ‘Baby Girl April’ death 28 years ago
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Snowfall Map
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Contact Us
Photo Galleries
Sports
The Big Game
New England Nation
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Raiders lose QB Carr; fall to Chargers in OT
Video
Top Stories
Thursday Night Football hits Las Vegas; Raiders meet Chargers
Top Stories
Bodycam video shows Cleveland Cavaliers player’s confrontation with police
Video
NFL considering filling Super Bowl seats with vaccinated health care workers
Yianni Kourakis and Andy Gresh break down the Patriots and Dolphins
Video
MLB reclassifies Negro Leagues as major league
Community
Toys For Tots
Veterans Voices
Calendar
Massachusetts Lottery
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Two festively named cocktails to celebrate the season
Video
Top Stories
Gifting something edible with a surprise inside
Video
Top Stories
Holidays, COVID & Divorce: Eight tips to get through it all
Video
Check out the most popular magical scents from Yankee Candle Village
Video
The right way to shovel snow reducing your chance of injury
Video
Pet of the Week: Meet Kringle the canary
Video
The CW
Live Newscast 10PM
Shows
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Traffic Trackers
Email Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WWLP
Search
Search
Search
Interview: Baseball HOF’s Role as MLB Incorporates Negro Leagues into MLB History
Sports
Posted:
Dec 18, 2020 / 10:40 AM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 18, 2020 / 10:40 AM EST
NBA Stats
Trending Stories
Snowfall totals from across western Massachusetts
Video
DPH lists 23 western Massachusetts communities as high-risk for COVID-19
Video
Forecast Discussion
Video
VP Pence vows to keep contesting election results
Video
First state employee in Massachusetts receives COVID-19 vaccination
Donate Today
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts raising funds for those in need during COVID-19 outbreak
Video