Ivy League cancels men’s, women’s basketball tournaments due to coronavirus concerns

(WWLP) – Due to ongoing coronavirus concerns, the Ivy League has canceled the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
The league posted to their twitter Tuesday stating they’re implementing highly-restrictive, in-venue spectator limitations for all other upcoming campus athletic events.
According to a news release posted to the Ivy League’s website, as a result of the cancellation, the League’s regular-season champions, Princeton women and Yale men, are the automatic qualifiers to the NCAA Tournaments. The release also stated the decision was made to limit large gatherings on campuses in light of COVID-19.
“We understand and share the disappointment with student-athletes, coaches and fans who will not be able to participate in these tournaments,” Ivy League Executive Director Robin Harris said. “Regrettably, the information and recommendations presented to us from public health authorities and medical professionals have convinced us that this is the most prudent decision.”
All tickets for the Ivy League Basketball Tournaments will be refunded in full. Ticket holders with any questions should contact the Harvard ticket office.