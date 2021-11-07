Jackson’s 2 picks, including one for a TD, leads Pats past Panthers, 24-6

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson runs for a touchdown after an interception against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WPRI) — The Patriots defense stole the show against the Panthers, intercepting QB Sam Darnold three times, including a pick-6.

Mac Jones took the field Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina, hoping to get a thirds straight win, facing the Panthers and former patriots CB Stephon Gilmore.

Teams traded punts throughout most of the first quarter, until near the end.

With about 30 seconds left, Jones got sacked on his blind side and lost the ball. The Panthers picked it up giving them a 1st and 10 and the Patriots 33-yard line.

However, the Panthers were only able to get a field goal, putting them on the board first, 3-0.

A 41-yard run by RB Rhamondre Stevenson set up the Patriots first TD, a 3-yard run by Damien Harris gave the Patriots the lead, 7-3.

Then, Stephon Gilmore introduced himself to Jones with an interception against his former team, taking it back to the Patriots 34-yard line. However, again, the Panthers only ended up with a field goal, making it 7-6, Patriots.

Right before the end of the half, Jones hooked up with TE Hunter Henry, giving the Pats the lead, 14-6.

DB J.C. Jackson increased that lead with an 88-yard pick-6 of off Panthers QB Sam Darnold, making it 21-6 Patriots.

Darnold was picked off again, this time by LB Jamie Collins, leading to field goal and extending the Patriots lead 24-6.

No to be outdone, Jackson picked off Darnold a second time, this time in the end zone, as the Panthers were driving for a score, closing the door on any chance of a comeback.

Next week, the Browns come to town as New England host Cleveland. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. and The Game’s on 12!