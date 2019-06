BOSTON (WWLP) – JetBlue unveiled its Boston Bruins ‘Bear Force One’ aircraft on Monday!

According to the Bruins, the jet is making its inaugural trip to North Carolina Monday afternoon ahead of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final in Raleigh.

The Bruins are up 2-0 in the series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

