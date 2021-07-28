John Zych, Jr wins Iron Mike Memorial NEMA Midgets race at Monadnock

WINCHESTER, NH (WWLP) – John Zych, Jr took down the win in the 30 lap Iron Mike Memorial NEMA Midgets race on Saturday night at the Monadnock Speedway. Doug Cleveland led the first 18 laps of the event. Zych, Jr took the lead from Cleveland on lap 19 and never looked back as he won the 30 lap race.

He talked about the win to 22News. “We’ve had a lot of bad luck at this track. Just really wanted to get a win. We’ve run a little different setup here. I felt like where we were running, we had an advantage there. It just worked out. Other guys were using different lanes. We picked the right one tonight.” Zych, Jr Said

Avery Stoehr finished in second.

Alan Chambers finished in third. Todd Bertrand finished in fourth and Kyle Trainor finished in fifth. Sixth through tenth were Doug Cleveland, Matt O’Brien, Matt Merry, Mike Horn, and Kenny Johnson,

Paul Scally dominated the 30 lap Iron Mike Memorial NEMA Lites race. Jake Trainor finished in second. Randy Cabral finished in third. Joe Bailey finished in fourth and Richie Coy rounding out the top five. Sixth through tenth were Kyle Valeri, Mike Pernesiglio, Anthony Payne, Dylan Cotu, and Jordan Eldridge.

The Monadnock Speedway NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly divisions were in action. Todd Patnode won the 40 lap NHSTRA Modified event. Brian Chapin out of Palmer finished in fifth. Chicopee native Kimmy Rivet finished in sixth. Tyler Leary out of Palmer finished in seventh and Eric LeClair out of Easthampton finished in 10th.

Cole Littlewood out of Orange won the 25 lap Late Model Sportsman race. Dan Comeau out of Monson finished in fifth. Justin Littlewood out of Orange finished in 10th.

Tommy O’Sullivan out of Wilbraham won the 25 lap Street Stock feature. Christopher Buffone out of Belchertown finished in third. Nathan Wenzel out of Granby finished in fifth. Paul Smith out of Athol finished in sixth. Mike Radzuik out of Erving finished in ninth and Nate Nunez out of Westfield finished in 10th. Tim Wenzel out of Holyoke finished in 15th.

Gordon Farnum, Jr won the 25 lap Mini Stock race. Jake Puchalski out of Sunderland finished in fifth. Jeff Asselin out of Granby finished in sixth. Kevin McKnight out of Orange finished in seventh. Kevin Cormier out of Agawam finished in 12th and Mike Douglas out of Northfield finished in 13th. Jeff Heath out of Chicopee did not start the 25 lap race after he was involved in a crash during the qualifying heat race.

Granby’s Nick Houle won the 25 lap Pure Stock race. J.D. Stockwell out of Turners Falls finished in third. Cory Lofland out of Granby finished in fifth. James Zellman out of Greenfield finished in eighth.

Edward Petruskevicius won the 15 lap Young Guns race. Dominick Stafford out of Millers Falls finished in third.

The next race for the NEMA Midgets will be held on Sunday, August 8 at Hudson Speedway in Hudson, NH. The next race for the NEMA Lites will be this Saturday at Claremont Motorsports Park in Claremont, NH.

Monadnock Speedway was going to be in action this upcoming Wednesday but that program has been canceled. The next event at the Southern New Hampshire quarter-mile oval will be held on Saturday, August 7.