John Zych wins Shane Hammond Memorial NEMA Midgets race at the Sunoco World Series of Racing

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – John Zych, Jr took down the win in the 25 lap Shane Hammond Memorial NEMA Midgets race at the 58th annual Sunoco World Series of Racing at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Saturday night.

Zych, Jr started the race from the fifth position and took the lead from Mike Horn on lap 8 as the caution came out for fluid on the track.

Randy Cabral would head into second on the restart and would try to catch Zych, Jr. The caution came back out on lap 11 for a spin by Andy Lunt. Cabral’s car shut down and would head to pit road. Zych, Jr led on the restart. Chase Dowling passed Todd Bertrand for second place. Dowling would try to contend for the race win but Zych, Jr was able to hold on for the win. Dowling finished in second. Todd Bertrand finished in third. Avery Stoehr finished in fourth and Ben Seitz rounded out the top five.

Sixth through tenth were Mike Horn, Jake Trainor, Doug Cleveland, Richie Coy and, Paul Scally.

The NEMA Midgets will have two races remaining as they head to Claremont Motorsports Park on Saturday. They will wrap up their 2020 season at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl on Saturday, October 24.