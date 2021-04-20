Johnny Clarks wins PASS race at NHMS

LOUDON, NH (WWLP)- Johnny Clark took down the win in the 50 lap PASS Super Late Model race on Sunday during the inaugural Northeast Classic at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Clark is a six-time PASS Champion and took down the win in the Oxford 250 last summer. Clark took the lead from Ben Rowe on lap 8. Clark would be in the lead and the caution would come out on lap 24 for a spin by Zig Geno. Brandon Barker would take the lead on the restart. The caution would come back out two laps later for debris.

There was a competition caution on lap 30 where teams could change two tires and make adjustments. On the restart, Derek Griffith would make a three-wide move as 11-time NHMS winner Eddie MacDonald would get moved out of the second spot. The final caution of the event would come out with 12 laps remaining for a spin by Jeff White.

Clark would then follow Barker and look to pass him for the lead multiple times over six laps. Clark took the lead heading into turn three and denied Baker a shot at retaking the lead. Clark would then go onto win the 50 lap PASS race.

He talked about the win with 22News. “It’s huge. This and an Oxford 250 all within six months. It’s unbelievable. I wanted to come out of here with the car in one piece. I can’t believe we’re in victory lane at Loudon. it’s awesome.” Clark Said. “I started bailing when I pulled in (to victory lane) Just didn’t know what to expect.”

The next event for the PASS Super Late Models will be this Sunday, April 26 at Oxford Plains Speedway.