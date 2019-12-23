Johnson’s triple-double helps NC State beat The Citadel 83-63

BRADFORD, VT (WWLP)- The 2020 USAC DMA Midget Schedule was released on Sunday. They will have 15 races in 2020 including two at The Flat Track at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The season kicks off at Bear Ridge Speedway on Saturday, May 2 and run every other Saturday throughout the season. They will run back to back Saturday’s in June on the 20th and 27th. The champion will be crowned on Saturday, September 19.

The series will visit Albany-Saratoga Speedway in Malta, NY on Friday, June 12 and Friday, August 14.

The series will make a return to The Flat Track at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for two races in 2020. The Friday Night Dirt Duels will make a return on NASCAR Cup Series weekend on Friday night, July 17 with the Granite State Legends. The second race will be apart of the Full Throttle Fall Weekend on Friday, September 11.

William Hull is the 2019 USAC DMA Midgets champion.