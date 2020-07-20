Jonathan Puleo wins 30 lap SK Lights feature Saturday at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, CT (WWLP)- Jonathan Puleo out of Branford, CT scored his second win of the 2020 season winning the 30 lap feature on Saturday night at Stafford Motor Speedway. Robert Bloxsom, III led the field to the green as Norm Sears would take the lead from Bloxsom, III on lap 2. The caution would come out on lap 2 as Ethan Durocher and Tyler Chapman spun on the front stretch.
Sears led on the restart and Puleo and George Bessette, Jr would battle for second. Puleo would take the lead on lap 5 after almost going three-wide to battle for the lead. Sears would fall back to second. and Bessette, Jr would be in third. The caution would come back on lap 11 for an incident involving Nicole Chambrello, Todd Taylor, and Matt McDougall.
Puleo continued to lead on the restart. Derek Debbis passed Sears for second on lap 14. Wesley Prucker would bring out the final caution with nine laps remaining for a spin on the backstretch.
Puleo would continue to lead and would never look back as he went onto win the 30 lap SK Lights race. Derek Debbis finished in second and Norm Sears would finish in third.
Josh Carey out of East Longmeadow finished in 11th.
Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this Friday night.