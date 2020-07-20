Jonathan Puleo wins 30 lap SK Lights feature Saturday at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, CT (WWLP)- Zach Robinson out of Putnam, CT took down the win in the Midstate Site Development 30 lap Street Stock on Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway. Brandon Michael out of Granville led the field to the green. The caution came out on lap 1 for an incident between John Orsini and Meg Fuller. Orsini would be parked for the remainder of the event for contact with Fuller.

On the restart, Michael and Paradis would battle for the lead, Paradis would take the lead in turn 4. Chris Douton brought out the caution on lap 9. Robinson would be in the lead on the restart and continue to dominate. After having an early racing incident, Meg Fuller would be in second. Fuller would try to catch Robinson but Robinson would go to win the Midstate Site Development 30. Meg Fuller would finish in second and Adrien Paradis would finish in third.

Chris Phelps out of New Salem would finish in 12th and Brandon Michael out of Granville would finish in 20th.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this Friday night.