Justin Bonsignore wins second NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship at the Sunoco World Series of Racing

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – Justin Bonsignore won his second NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship at the Sunoco World Series 150 on Sunday afternoon at the 58th annual Sunoco World Series of Racing at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. Bonsignore would finish fourth in the race to clinch his second NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour title.

Bonsignore told 22News what it meant to be a two time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion.

It’s obviously special. Winning the first one was an amazing experience. We missed it last year by a little bit. To come back and with everything going on in the world today to come out and have a season like we did whether it was shortened or not. It’s pretty special,” Bonsignore said. “It was a great year. Great runs every week. Guys always put us in contention to win. Led laps almost every race. It’s special. Nothing will ever beat the first I don’t think. It sure is special.

Ken Massa is Justin Bonsignore’s car owner. He told 22News that it meant the world to him to win a second NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship as a car owner.

“As far as being the 2020 champion, I felt his team was always capable of it. I had no doubt about it,” Massa said.

Bonsignore and his crew chief Ryan Stone have worked together since they won their first championship. Massa feels it says a lot about the race team.

“It took me a long time to get to this point. I give this advice to any upcoming team. It doesn’t happen overnight. The chemistry takes a while. Ryan (Stone) is just an amazing individual. He fit in with this team from day one and hopefully, it goes for many more years,” Massa said.

Craig Lutz would win the season finale race. He talked about the win to 22News,

“It’s huge. I explain it to everyone. It was my kryptonite. It was like I couldn’t put everything together. We would have a fast car. We had a good pit stop. The car is in contention. That last Thursday show. I felt like we were the car to beat. I missed the restart. Next time we go there this is gonna be our race,” Lutz said.

Jon McKennedy finished in second. Ron Silk finished in third. Defending champion Doug Coby was involved in an accident on lap 97 bringing an end to his day. He would finish in 22nd.