Kessler, Tar Heels rally from 16 down to upset No. 11 FSU

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Freshman Walker Kessler scored a season-high 20 points to help North Carolina upset No. 11 Florida State 78-70 on Saturday.
It gave the Tar Heels a needed win to boost their NCAA Tournament chances while giving coach Roy Williams his 900th career victory.
The 7-foot-1 freshman had 14 of his points after halftime in an huge performance off the bench.
He provided a game-changing spark for a team that was down 16 with 2 1/2 minutes before halftime.
RaiQuan Gray scored 17 points to lead the Atlantic Coast Conference-leading Seminoles. Florida State shot 32% and committed 12 turnovers after halftime.