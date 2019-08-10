Kids learn the fundamentals at local basketball workshop

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Jazz and Roots festival also hosted free basketball workshops with coaches from western Massachusetts.

From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, kids of all ages got the chance to learn the fundamental skills of basketball with coaches from Baystate Academy.

The workshops were held at the MassMutual Center. 22News spoke with one parent who says events like these that are geared towards children, are important.

“I’m all about events in the community and having my kids learn different things,” Jennifer Nnanna said. “The fact that anybody could’ve came, the fact that they’re having a free event for kids is a big deal.”

“Hoopla” is made possible by the Basketball Hall of Fame, YMCA of Greater Springfield, the South End Community Center and the Springfield Boys and Girls Club.