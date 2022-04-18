SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The first “Kings of the Field” youth basketball tournament took place Monday at the Higher Expectations Sports Complex in Springfield.

More than 50 kids signed up to participate in a first of its kind, 3-on-3 basketball tournament. Players had the opportunity to show off their basketball skills while competing for a prize valued at $500. Game organizers told 22News kids can learn many life lessons from the game.

“In athletics there are a lot of lessons you can learn that you can use in real life because you can’t win everything, you have to learn how to lose. And not just lose, but learn how to pick yourself up and try again,” said Joseph Griffin of Suns of Enoch.

Winning teams took home prizes valued at $500. The tournament included half-court games with the first team to score 11 points as the winner.

Athletes came from schools and communities all over the Springfield area. The event was meant to jumpstart April vacation in a way that was fun, safe, and rewarding.