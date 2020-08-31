LA Chargers coach, Agawam native talks about the legacy of John Thompson

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Former Georgetown coach and Basketball Hall of Famer John Thompson has died at the age of 78.

Thompson was the first Black coach to win the NCAA championship. Thompson took over a moribund Georgetown program in the 1970s and molded it into a perennial contender, culminating with a national championship team anchored by Patrick Ewing in 1984.

But Thompson was more than a basketball coach.

“He just did a great job of tough love, of demanding a certain standard of excellence” – Coach McGeoghan

Phil McGeoghan was a high school football star at Agawam in the 1990’s and is now the Wide Receiver’s coach for the Los Angeles Chargers.

He explains the legacy John Thompson leaves behind, “Being a person of color you just saw a man with great stature and great poise and a a great emphasis on education and you saw him demand details and when you saw him take young at risk black men and transform their lives to educated productive and affluent members of their community not just because they had a good jump shot or could work in the post like some of the great big men that he coached. So he just did a great job of tough love, of demanding a certain standard of excellence and I thought he had the perfect balance of discipline and love.”

Coach McGeoghan is also working on a new initiative called ALLY, with a message about inclusion and bringing together good police officers with good kids and setting an example, to make a difference right here in western Massachusetts.

Thompson was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999.

