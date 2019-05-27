Last Lap Pass: Korner wins on Dunleavy Extra Modifiedz Night

Noah Korner made a last lap pass on Teddy Hodgdon in the final turn in the 40 lap Dunleavy Extra Modifiedz SK Lights race on Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway.

On the start of the event, Norm Sears spun near turn 4 to bring out the first caution. Wesley Prucker took the lead on the restart with a three-wide pass on Todd Douilard and Bob Charland. Douilard took lead from Prucker on lap 2. The next caution came out on lap 8 for debris in turn 1 as it came from Mikey Flynn’s car. Prucker led the field on the restart. Jonathan Puleo took the lead on lap 13. The caution would return for a multi-car wreck after the start-finish line near turn 1.

On the restart, Puleo took the lead. Hodgdon moved into the lead on lap 19. The caution would come out with two laps remaining as Alina Bryden spun in turn 3. Mark Bakaj almost took the lead on the restart from Hodgdon as Robert Bloxsom, III spun setting up for a green white checkered finish. Korner made his move in turn 3 as him and Hodgdon was racing down to the start-finish line in a photo finish. Korner would take down the win in the event. Teddy Hodgdon would finish in second. Jonathan Puleo finished in third. Alina Bryden out of West Springfield finished in 16th. Todd Douilard out of Palmer finished in 19th and Mikey Flynn out of Hampden finished in 23rd.

Ronnie Williams took down the win in the 40 lap SK Modified race. Williams took the lead on lap 8 and never looked back. The race had one caution for a spin by Eddy Spiers. It was William’s first win of the 2019 season at Stafford. Joey Cipriano finished in second and Nick Salva finished in third. Glen Reen out of Wilbraham finished in seventh. Dan Wesson out of Monson finished in 14th. Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in 22nd and John Catania out of Agawam finished in 26th.

Ryan Fearn out of East Longmeadow led the first 23 laps in the 30 lap Late Model race. Kevin Gambacorta out of Ellington, CT took the lead with seven laps to go and took down his first win of 2019. Ryan Fearn finished in second. Paul Varricchio, Jr out of Berlin, CT finished in third. Tom Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in fifth. Tyler Leary out of Hatfield finished in seventh. Adam Gray out of Granby finished in ninth and Greg DeMone out of Ludlow finished in 13th.

George Bessette, Jr took down the win in the 20 lap Street Stock feature. Johnny Walker out of Agawam finished in fifth and Mike Hopkins out of Springfield finished in 16th.

Matt Clement took down his second win of the season in the 15 lap Limited Late Model race. Alexandra Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in second and Duane Provost out of Indian Orchard finished in third.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this Friday night.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.