LeBron James will co-own several sports groups in New England

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – LeBron James announced he will be joining the Fenway Sports Group as a part-owner.

The Lakers star is taking ownership of talents in New England, though he may not be loved as a player by many hoops fans around the area, from a business perspective fans said this could do a lot for the future of Boston sports.

This move gives LeBron a stake in subsidiaries such as the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, Roush Fenway Racing, and the regional sports network NESN.

James already owned a two-percent stake in Liverpool the reigning premier league champion after contributing $6.5 million to the Fenway Sports Group’s 2010 takeover of the club.

One fan told 22News he’s excited that LeBron’s off the court talents are coming to Boston.

“He’s paved the way for his family for a long time through his success and finances. He’s a great guy he also built the school to help get kids into college. As a sports fan, I think it’s a great move for him,” said a sports fan.

Fenway Sports Group is among the largest sports ownership entities in the world.

James and his business partner and long-time friend Maverick Carter, are the first two black men to be a part of that ownership group in the history of the franchise.