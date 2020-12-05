Lee USA Speedway, Thunder Road Speedbowl swap May ACT dates

WATERBURY, VT (WWLP)- The American Canadian Tour announced on Thursday, Thunder Road Speedbowl and Lee USA Speedway have swapped their May dates on their 2021 schedule.

The ACT Tour Late Models will now race at Thunder Road Speedbowl for the 23rd annual Community Bank N.A. 150 on Sunday, May 2. There will be an optional practice at Thunder Road on Saturday, May 1.

The Lee USA 150 will now be held at Lee USA Speedway in Lee, NH on Sunday, May 16. The one day event will also feature the Pro All Star Series Super Late Models, Pro All Star Series Mods, and a 8-Cylinder Street Stock Open.

“After speaking with Lee USA officials, we decided this was the best option for everyone,” ACT and Thunder Road managing partner Cris Michaud said in a news release. “They wanted the doubleheader to be a little later in the month, and it actually works out well for us, since teams that run both Thunder Road and White Mountain Motorsports Park will have a less hectic start to the year. We look forward to seeing everyone at both Thunder Road and Lee in a few months.”

Details regarding both events at Thunder Road Speedbowl and Lee USA Speedway will be announced at a later date.

The American Canadian Tour Late Models will begin their 2021 season with the inaugural Northeast Classic at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Friday April 16, and Saturday, April 17 along with the Pro All Star Super Series Super Late Models, Tour-Type Modified Open, North East Mini Stock Tour, 8-Cylinder Street Stock Open, and the EXIT Realty Pro Truck Series.