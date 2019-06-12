Local bars are ready for Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re looking for a spot to catch the Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final – Nathan Bill’s Bar and Restaurant in Springfield already has preparations underway.

Nathan Bill’s posted to their facebook page Monday that they will be screening the game both inside and on the patio tomorrow on every TV they have.

They’re prepared with new beers on tap and plenty of food. Karl Philemy, an employee told 22News why residents should come out to support the B’s.

“Come in, have dinner, watch the game and have fun! We’re expecting a huge turnout, so it’s definitely going to be a fun time. It’s going to be a beautiful day out on the patio,” Philemy said.

Since this is the first time the B’s are hosting Game 7, bar Scategories and trivia has been rescheduled.