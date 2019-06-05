Local basketball legend honored with mural in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former NBA player and Springfield native is being honored through art.

Travis Best visited the site of his mural on State Street on Wednesday The mural is part of Fresh Paint Springfield. The Springfield native was the 23rd pick in the first round by the Indiana Pacers in 1995 NBA Draft.



Best played high school basketball at Central High School and recently moved back to Springfield from Atlanta.

The mural of Best is being painted by Damien Mitchell. Best told 22News having a mural of himself in Downtown Springfield is a “full circle moment” for him.

“It was just never in my wildest dreams to have a mural on the side of the building but it’s fun definitely and I definitely appreciate the sentiment and people thinking about me to put something on the side of a building,” Best said.

Damien Mitchell has been working on the mural for the past five days using only spray paint.

The mural of Best is located at 159 State St. in Springfield.