Local Bruins fans still proud of team despite Game 7 loss

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It certainly wasn’t the post-season ending Bruins fans had hoped for. The St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins Wednesday night in Game 7, winning their first-ever Stanley Cup.

Fans woke up a little more tired than usual after staying up late for the game. While many are sad to see them lose, they all agreed it was an exciting season to watch the Bruins on the ice.

Arch Madness: Blues win 1st Stanley Cup, beating Bruins 4-1

“It’s depressing it really is, you know,” said one local Bruins fan.

The Boston Bruins playoff run and hopes for a 7th Stanley Cup came to an end Wednesday night after a 4-1, Game 7 loss on home ice, to the St. Louis Blues. The Blues scored two goals on their first four shots and never looked back, as they went on to win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Another Bruins fan told 22News, despite the outcome, it was worth staying up to watch the game. He said it was an up and down season for the Bruins, but they were very exciting to watch.

“The young guys were not looking really good at times and the old guys were looking old,” said Mike Reilly of Enfield, CT said. “It all came together, and they made it to the very end, and we were almost there.”

The Bruins almost brought a third championship to the City of Boston within the past year. One fan said the despite the loss, Boston sports fans still have a lot to be proud of.

“It was a tough loss they fought hard, but with all the championships Boston teams have won over the past decade it’s hard to really complain,’ said Griffin Fitzell of South Hadley.

Looks like we’re going to have to keep the duck boats parked, for now.