Local fans cheer for Bruins during Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fans in western Massachusetts were ready for Monday night’s big game.

The Boston Bruins are off to a very good start in their Stanley Cup Series with the St. Louis Blues. The Bruins beat the Blues before the home crowd in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Bruins got off to a slow start in the first period and had to come back from a two-one deficit, but it was all Bruins from the second period on, they beat the Blues 4 to 2, and now lead the series one game to none.

One fan told 22News it’s the team’s use of every player that leads them to victory.

“Every game, it’s been someone different,” said Jonathan Andrews. “Whether it’s the first, second, third or fourth line. Every game it’s a different player from the Bruins who help them win.

Even though some Bruins fans couldn’t make it out to Boston, one told 22News he watched from home and gave 22News his prediction for the series.

“Tukka Rask is playing at a different level. He’s one of the best goalies I’ve seen – probably in the last decade,” Andy Colon of Northampton told 22News. “Our big three is going to go in there and play really well. I’m super excited for the series and I think it’s going to end in 6.”

Going into Monday night’s game, the B’s hadn’t played in 11 days since they swept the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final. Hundreds of fans gathered outside the TD Garden for a Fan Fest before the game.

The Bruins will be back in Boston for Game 2 on Wednesday.

