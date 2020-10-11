Local football fans react to latest Patriots player to test positive for COVID-19

FOXBORO, MA – DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the Patriots game postponed to next Sunday now, it has many wondering if the NFL season could be in jeopardy of ending early.

Covid-19 has made for a very atypical NFL season. Pats fans haven’t been allowed to come to Gillette Stadium for the games, and positive tests are keeping NFL players off the field.

Holyoke Patriots fan Felipe Cintron said that he wishes he could go to the Stadium and see the Patriots play.

“For us fans, we’d like to see our Pats play and get back into the season as normal. Its a weird time for everybody,” said Cintron.

Patriots’ Quarterback Cam Newton and 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 in a one week span.

And this weekend, a fourth Patriots player tested positive, leading the NFL to shut down their training facility and postpone Monday’s Patriots-Broncos game to the following week.

All the game time changes have been frustrating for local Pats fans like Cintron.



Cintron told 22News, “A lot of people on their day off want to relax and watch their patriots play, and like I said its big disappointment to fans, but as long as everyone stays safe that’s the more welcoming feeling.”

The fall is always one of the best times of the year for sports bars, and that’s because of Sunday football. So it’s not just patriots fans disappointed by this unusual NFL season.

Rumbleseat Bar & Grille bartender, Melanie Wilk said the schedule has effected the bar industry as a whole.

“Fall weekends are huge for the bar industry. We’re adjusting to a different NFL season this year and it’s frustrating that the games keep getting postponed especially the Patriots games,” said Wilk.

But Wilk said they do get a good following even when the Patriots are not part of the Sunday football lineup since there are fans for other teams, as well as those who are committed to fantasy football.

The Patriots will enjoy an unexpected bye week and that would be enough time to get Newton and Gilmore back for next Sunday’s game, assuming COVID-19 cases don’t continue to rise.