Local hockey fans excited for Thunderbirds home opener

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP) – We’re less than 24 hours away from the season home opener for the Springfield Thunderbirds.

After a long 587-days, the T-birds will hit the MassMutual Center ice vs the Hartford Wolfpack on Saturday. Last year’s season was canceled due to COVID restrictions, so fans and the team are excited to get back on the ice. This year the Thunderbirds are affiliated with a new NHL team, the St. Louis Blues, and with new faces come new promises for the season.

Nathan Costa, president of the Springfield Thunderbirds told 22News, “The talent that we have on this roster right now is some of the best talents we’ve seen on paper since I’ve been here so a lot of optimism. They’ve done a really nice job and they value winning at this level they think that that helps with development which is what we’ve been talking about for a long time we are excited to potentially have a winning team on the ice.”

Puck drops tomorrow at 7:05 p.m.

They are expecting a sold-out crowd so be sure to get your tickets ahead of time, and don’t forget the pregame block party in Court Square, happening before the game from 4 to 6.