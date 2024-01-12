CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Out with the old and in with the new. One day after the Patriots parted ways with head coach Bill Belichick, his successor has been named and it’s a familiar face for Pats fans.

For two decades, Patriots fans didn’t have to think about turnover. They were the most stable and consistent franchise in all of football and in large part because of Bill Belichick. Well, it’s a new era now and fans feel strongly about it.

It was a two plus decade run of unheard of success with Bill Belichick leading the New England Patriots for 24 seasons, with 17 division titles, 13 AFC Championship Game appearances, nine Super Bowl appearances, and six Lombardi trophies.

On Thursday morning, it was announced the legendary coach and the team have parted ways. Some fans thinking it’s time to go and some wishing he never had to leave. Either way, every football fan across the country and here in western Massachusetts has an opinion.

Joshua Adrian of West Springfield told 22News, “I mean, the man has done so much for us. Everybody looks at Brady but I mean Belichick is the guy, you know. He’s the brain behind Brady and you know it hurts.”

As for what comes next for New England, the Patriots have already announced former linebacker and linebackers coach Jerod Mayo as the next head coach. It’s a well respected decision, but it’ll be near impossible for him to ever replicate Belichick’s success.

Along with Tom Brady’s dominance and Robert Kraft’s ownership, Belichick made hating the Patriots easy if you weren’t supporting them, especially if you had the misfortune of rooting for a divisional rival. 22News spoke to a local Dolphin’s fan who’s ready to see him gone and curious to see where he lands next.

I’m not surprised he moved on but I know he’s gonna try to coach again because he wants Shula’s record so it directly reflects against the Dolphins. He wants to break that record and he needs like 15 more wins,” said Mike Senez of West Springfield.

Mayo played with New England from 2008-2015 and has been the inside linebackers coach with the team since 2019.