WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The sport of bocce brought players of all ages together in West Springfield Tuesday night for the league’s championship at the Dante Club.

League organizer Daniele Rico told 22News, dozens of people were in attendance to bond over a sport that spans generations for many families.

“We have an 87-year-old man who plays with his 52-year-old son and 27-year-old grandson on the same team,” said Daniele. “We also got Tony Calvansese, 103-years-old, 103-years-old and he still comes and watches which is beautiful… brings people together.”

Bocce is the third most popular sport in the world, after soccer and golf. The sport in its current form was played as early as 264 B.C. in Rome.